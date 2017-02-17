Early start no problem for dominant Lady Patriots

× 1 of 51 Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood Girls Basketball VS Brewer Semifinals 2017 The Homewood Lady Patriots take on Brewer High School during a Class 6A AHSAA Regional Semifinal match on February 17, 2017 at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Al. The Homewood girls defeated Brewer 73-34 to advance to the next round. × 2 of 51 Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood Girls Basketball VS Brewer Semifinals 2017 The Homewood Lady Patriots take on Brewer High School during a Class 6A AHSAA Regional Semifinal match on February 17, 2017 at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Al. JACKSONVILLE – Just too good.

That’s probably the best way to describe the Homewood High School girls basketball team’s 73-34 win over Brewer in the Class 6A Northeast Regional Semifinals on Friday morning at Jacksonville State University.

“Boy, did we show up,” said Homewood head coach Kevin Tubbs.

The Lady Patriots (30-2) stayed overnight at a nearby hotel in preparation for the 9 a.m. start, and were more than ready by tip time.

“We’re used to staying in a hotel. We’ve done that several time this season, and we’re used to getting up early and getting ready to play,” Tubbs said.

Homewood got Brewer out of its comfort zone early and often, as Homewood’s pace and pressure defense was too much to handle. Homewood scored the first eight points of the game and led 18-7 after a quarter of action.

“Running and rebounding,” said Tubbs of the game plan. “It also helps when you make the first couple of baskets.”

Kalia Cunningham and Hannah Barber were the starting guards for Homewood. Despite Barber being the primary point guard, Cunningham brought the ball up on the first possession and many others, allowing Barber to move without the ball, another problem for opposing defenses. Barber knocked down three 3-pointers on the day.

“We have people that can run,” Barber said. “Kalia and I can flip between the 1 and the 2. When we throw stuff at the other team, it helps.”

Homewood really asserted its will in a dominant second quarter, as the Lady Patriots outscored Brewer 27-11 on the way to a 45-18 halftime margin. As made apparent by the score line, it wasn’t just the Homewood offense doing all the damage. The Lady Patriots made stops and forced turnovers on the other end to speed up the pace of the game as well.

“Defense plays a big part of it,” said Ajah Wayne, who led Homewood with 21 points on the day.

It helps that Homewood has been on this stage before. The Lady Patriots won the 6A title in 2015 and fell in the state final in 2016. There are no nerves before games of this magnitude as the season nears its conclusion.

“Before games, we don’t really have to get out any jitterbugs,” Wayne said. “We just get focused.”

Barber was the only other Lady Patriot to reach double figures, with 13 points, as the scoring was spread out throughout the majority of the roster. Barber finished with seven assists, several of them leading to layups. Wayne led Homewood with seven rebounds.

Lia Roberson and Shelby Hardy each chipped in eight points and four rebounds. Roberson stayed in the starting lineup, as she has the past several games. She performed well, and Hardy’s presence coming off the bench only makes the roster that much deeper.

Tori Webb finished with seven points. Kassidy Crawford, Cunningham, Kayla Mikula, Zoe Watts and Venice Sanders all found the bottom of the net as well.

Brewer (26-7) was led with nine points and eight rebounds by Leisha Steger. Brewer’s season ends with the loss.

Homewood advances to the Northeast Regional Final, to be played Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against the winner between Ramsay and Fort Payne. The game will also be played at Jacksonville State.