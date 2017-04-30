Boys soccer advances; girls soccer, baseball fall

The Homewood High School baseball team and both soccer teams competed in AHSAA playoff action over the weekend, with only the boys soccer team coming away with a win.

The Patriot boys soccer team (15-7-3), ranked No. 6 in Class 6A by the coaches, won its area championship and earned the right to host Helena in the first round. On Saturday afternoon at Waldrop Stadium, the Patriots took care of business and won 5-0.

Homewood will now set its sights on Opelika, who it will host on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

The No. 2 girls soccer team did not have the same luck, as it took on No. 4 Chelsea in a tough first-round matchup. The only goals of the contest came from the foot of Chelsea's Kailey Littleford, who recorded a hat trick in Chelsea's 3-0 win.

After defeating Oxford in the first round, Homewood's baseball team headed north to take on Decatur. The stay was a short one, however, as Decatur pulled off the sweep.

In the first game, projected high draft pick Tanner Burns allowed just one run, as Decatur beat the Patriots 4-1. The second game got away from the Patriots, as they rallied to cut the lead to 6-5 but eventually lost 10-5.