All-Stars finish undefeated

× Expand Melvin Upchurch Bottom Row: Slaton Brown, Porter Batson, Asher Johnson, Parker Byrom, Eli Malki2nd Row: Cornell Warren, Mike Luckianow, Bram Upchurch, Axle Millwood, Vance Colley, Wyatt BatyCoaches: Colt Byrom, Alan Baty, Clay Colley, Erik Batson, Neil Luckianow

The 8U Homewood Blue A all-star baseball team finished the season undefeated, including championships in the Homewood tournament and the Greater Birmingham Baseball Association tournament.

Players on the team included Slaton Brown, Porter Batson, Asher Johnson, Parker Byrom, Eli Malki, Cornell Warren, Mike Luckianow, Bram Upchurch, Axle Millwood, Vance Colley and Wyatt Baty.

The team was coached by Colt Byrom, Alan Baty, Clay Colley, Erik Batson and Neil Luckianow.

Submitted by Melvin Upchurch