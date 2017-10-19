Patriots emphasizing importance of team

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Logan Padgett’s role will expand this winter for the Patriots.

The Homewood High School girls basketball team has a new look for the first time in three years.

A core that had been a constant for state championship runs in 2015 and 2017 and another championship game appearance in 2016 has been somewhat altered as the 2017-18 season approaches. The Lady Patriots have their third coach in three years, as former Samford women’s basketball assistant Jazmine Powers now guides them. They are also without reigning Class 6A Player of the Year Ajah Wayne, who transferred to Ramsay, and Lia Roberson, who suffered a knee injury.

Last year, there was not much doubt that Homewood would find itself back in the mix for a state title. Not many teams had the talent to hang with the Lady Patriots on a given night.

This year, that’s changed slightly, but that has not diminished the excitement of a program that has turned into one of the most respected in the state. “We still very much have the talent to be successful,” Powers said.

That statement should ring true. Three seniors — Alabama commit Hannah Barber, Tori Webb and Kalia Cunningham — still highlight a roster full of talent, although not all of it has had its chance to flourish yet.

Webb has established herself over the last few years as a force to be reckoned with on the block. She quietly goes about her business, and her long arms and physicality in the paint have long frustrated opposing teams that are unable to match up.

“Tori is one of, if not the hardest worker on the team,” Powers said. “Her teammates know that. She comes in day in and day out and gives it her all no matter what we’re doing.”

Powers now wants to hear Webb’s voice as much as she sees the work she puts in.

“Just getting her to continue doing that, but now we need to be a little bit more vocal,” Powers said. “Everybody needs to hear your voice. Everybody knows you’re putting in the work. When you start using your voice, that’s going to make more of a difference.”

Barber is also a known commodity, as her slick handles and ability to get her shot off combine with her effectiveness on defense to make a complete, all-around guard. Powers wants to see her development continue as a leader and in her ability to make teammates better.

Cunningham is a guard who has shared ball-handling duties over the last few years but will now be asked to take on more of a role for the Lady Patriots. She certainly has the potential, according to Powers.

“Kalia is very good. I love her game. I love the way she plays, and I think she has another level,” Powers said. “She has no idea she has another level that she can reach, if she’s a little bit more aggressive. We saw glimpses of that this summer in some of our games. No one can really stay in front of her.”

Zoe Watts, Alexia Hood, Kassidy Crawford and Kayla Mikula are all players who have been in the program, but their production wasn’t as vital to the success of the team in years past. That will change this winter.

“These girls haven’t had a ton of experience but they have a ton of potential,” Powers said. “I think that’s going to be fun to see. It’s not going to be just about one player.”

Powers said the goal for the Lady Patriots has not changed from past seasons. Even though they will have a new look, she said, counting Homewood out would be a mistake if her team progresses as hoped.

“That opportunity to be successful, to get back to the BJCC, to get back on that stage, to win it in their senior year, is very much attainable,” Powers said.