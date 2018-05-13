Finished business

× 1 of 28 Expand Kyle Parmley John Carroll Soccer John Carroll celebrates winning the Class 6A state championship after a 2-0 win over Gardendale on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at John Hunt Park in Huntsville. × 2 of 28 Expand Kyle Parmley John Carroll Soccer John Carroll celebrates winning the Class 6A state championship after a 2-0 win over Gardendale on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at John Hunt Park in Huntsville. × 3 of 28 Expand Kyle Parmley John Carroll Soccer John Carroll celebrates winning the Class 6A state championship after a 2-0 win over Gardendale on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at John Hunt Park in Huntsville. × 4 of 28 Expand Kyle Parmley John Carroll Soccer John Carroll celebrates winning the Class 6A state championship after a 2-0 win over Gardendale on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at John Hunt Park in Huntsville. × 5 of 28 Expand Kyle Parmley John Carroll Soccer John Carroll celebrates HUNTSVILLE – The Lady Cavaliers had unfinished business.

It’s safe to say that it’s finished now.

The John Carroll Catholic High School girls soccer team shut out Gardendale, 2-0, in the Class 6A state championship match on Saturday at John Hunt Park in Huntsville. The title was the fourth in five years for the Lady Cavs, and put the program back on top after falling short last season.

“I’m truly blessed to coach these girls,” said head coach Robert Crawford. “They are amazing.”

John Carroll (21-3-1) had its string of three consecutive state championships snapped last year at the hands of Chelsea in the quarterfinals. Chelsea went on to win the state title last spring and the Lady Cavs used that moment as motivation all season.

On Saturday, John Carroll completed the task. Gabby Bernal and Claire Davies notched first-half goals, and goalkeeper Song Bowers didn’t have to work much, as the Lady Cavs defense allowed just one shot.

“It’s so exciting, because we lost last year,” said Bernal, who was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. “This is the best feeling in the world, to be back after such a hard loss.”

Bowers’ clean sheet capped off a playoff shutout streak. John Carroll didn’t yield a goal in any of their five playoff matches.

On Friday, the Lady Cavs defeated Northview, 4-0, in the semifinals. Bernal scored two goals and assisted on a third.

The Lady Cavs dominated possession of the ball and swarmed the attacking half of the pitch for nearly the entire game. Northview only recorded one shot toward goal, 65 minutes into the match.

John Carroll got its opening goal from Lauren Hooten three minutes before intermission. Bernal, who had several chances in the first half, broke through five minutes after the break for her first goal. Four minutes later she fed Kennedi Langan for a score.

Bernal closed out the scoring with her second goal, from a Mary Grace Farr assist in the 56th minute.

Bowers started in goal and saw little action. She was replaced by Anna Grace Yekers in the 72nd minute.

John Carroll notched shutout wins over Pelham, Northridge and avenged last year’s loss to Chelsea to advance to the semifinals.

- Robert Carter contributed to this report.