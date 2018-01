× Expand Photos by Jinny Ray. The fifth-grade team is shown after winning the championship.

The Homewood third- and fifth-grade football teams each advanced to the Jefferson-Shelby Youth Football League 6A championship games Nov. 18.

They both won in shutout fashion over Chelsea in the semifinals, and the fifth-grade team won the championship with an 8-0 victory over Helena.

The third-grade team fell to Helena, 24-0, in the title game.

‒ Submitted by Jinny Ray.