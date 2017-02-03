4th grade team wins pair of tournaments

× Expand Submitted photo 4th grade Homewood basketball The 4th grade Homewood basketball team won a pair of tournaments.

The fourth-grade Homewood Patriots basketball team won the 2016 Iron City Invitational and the 2016 Jingle Bell Jam, posting a combined 10-1 record between the two events.

The team is coached by head coach LJ Rouse and assistants Drew Binkley and Winston Ausmer. Players include Charlie Sims, Alijah Lavender, Jake Dorough, Jack Ross, Aiden Wilson, Lathan Binkley, Evan Ausmer, Kaman Rouse, Haines Durkin, Gid Malone and RC Gartman.

-- Submitted by Ginger Rouse