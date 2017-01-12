Two Homewood teachers nominated for LifeChanger of the Year awards

× 1 of 2 Expand Courtesy of Homewood City Schools Towns Carlson Edgewood teacher Towns Carlson was recognized as a LifeChanger of the Year award nominee. × 2 of 2 Expand Courtesy of Homewood City Schools Susan Hanson Edgewood teacher Susan Hanson was recognized as a LifeChanger of the Year award nominee. Prev Next

Edgewood Elementary first grade teacher Susan Hanson and fourth grade teacher Towns Carlson were recently announced as nominees for the LifeChanger of the Year award.

Edgewood Assistant Principal Laura Tate nominated Hanson and Carlson, who have been teaching in Homewood 17 years and three years, respectively. The LifeChanger of the Year award is given by the National Life Group Foundation, a charitable foundation run by the National Life Group of financial services companies. The award honors K-12 teachers, administrators and school staff.

Hanson began her teaching career in Homewood and has spent all of it at Edgewood except one year at Hall-Kent. She said she loves the community and the resources the school system provides for its teachers.

"My favorite part of teaching is the 'light bulb moment.' It is awesome watching little brains finally own a concept," Hanson said. "The ultimate goal is to make a positive impact on the students who are entrusted to your care. I am honored and humbled to receive this recognition."

Carlson said she "truly love[s] everything" about her job, including students, parents and her fellow fourth grade teachers. This is her first teaching position since graduating from Auburn University in 2014.

"I am truly humbled that people view me as a teacher that makes a difference and a change in students’ lives. There are so many teachers deserving of this award and I am very thankful for the recognition," Carlson said. "I feel like my coworkers are to thank for this nomination. They encourage and support me every day in and out of school."

In addition to their classroom time, both teachers are volunteer coaches for Girls on the Run for 3rd-5th grade girls. Hanson organizes math and science nights at McWane Science Center Camp as a volunteer, and Carlson is a program director assistant for Camp DeSoto, a summer camp for girls.

Both teachers were very complementary of each other. Carlson said she enjoyed working with Hanson to coach Girls on the Run, and that Hanson organized their Christmas parade float and "made every practice more fun."

"Being the students’ coach, Mrs. Hanson took the opportunity to invest in our girls’ lives inside and outside of school. She was their biggest cheerleader throughout the entire season," Carlson said.

"I have had the pleasure of coaching a Girls on the Run team with [Carlson] and her passion and desire to help is extremely evident," said Hanson, whose daughter was on the team this fall. "She has a special gift to make everyone feel loved and valued."

According to a release by the National Life Group Foundation, 15 LifeChanger of the Year award winners will be chosen by a selection committee based on professional success, community involvement and dedication to bettering students' lives. There is also a National Spirit award for the nominated teacher who receives the most support from their community.

Winners and their schools receive cash prizes, with the grand prize of $10,000. The winners will be announced in Spring 2017 with surprise award ceremonies at their schools, and the top five winners will also be honored in a ceremony in Naples, Florida.

See Hanson and Carlson's nominee profiles on the LifeChanger of the Year website.