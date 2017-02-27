Tickets on sale for Homewood Grown

× Expand Photo by Scott Butler. Homewood Grown Table 2014 Homewood Grown attendees enjoyed a farm-to-table-style dinner catered by Cafe Dupont at the event.

Another group of teachers will be honored and awarded grants at the 2017 Homewood Grown dinner this April. Tickets are on sale for the event.

Homewood Grown is an annual event that supports the Homewood City Schools Foundation and also recognizes each school's Teacher Impact Award grant winners, who are chosen by the foundation based on their innovative project proposals.

This year's event will be April 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. at SoHo on the Plaza.

"It's a unique and special opportunity for neighbors to come together in fellowship. With so many people busy with their children's activities, it's rare for everyone to come together and see friends from other parts of the city. It's always such a special night of friendship and fundraising—all centered around our common love for the schools that anchor our community," said Julie Keith, a member of the HCSF who is helping to plan the event.

Homewood Grown will include a welcome by Homewood High alum Tim Simpson and a keynote address from 2013-2014 Alabama Teacher of the Year Alison Grizzle, a Homewood resident and the director of organizational development for The Homewood Star. A current student or recent alum of Homewood High will also speak, though that person has not yet been selected.

The evening will also include presentations on each of the five Teacher Impact Award winners for this year. Keith said selection of award winners will occur in early March.

Tickets are $125 per person and there are also several sponsorship levels. For more information, visit homewoodcityschoolsfoundation.com.