Take the Homewood City Schools facilities survey

× Expand Homewood High School Homewood High School

The Homewood school system is seeking feedback from parents and family members as they begin to plan to accommodate future growth in student population.

In mid-May, the demographer and project manager for the school system presented a timeline and general structure for how they would undertake this facility expansion project to a strategic planning committee. The survey is one of the first steps in that plan, along with tours of all the school buildings.

HCS will host three community input forums this month to gather additional feedback and answer questions. These meetings will be:

June 13 - Hall Kent Elementary School - 6-7:30 p.m.

June 15 - Edgewood Elementary School - 6-7:30 p.m.

June 27 - Shades Cahaba Elementary School - 6-7:30 p.m.

The anonymous survey will be available until June 8 and can be accessed here. Additional surveys and future project information will be shared on the HCS facilities website.