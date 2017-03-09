Shades Cahaba hosts STEM student expo

× 1 of 24 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shades Cahaba STEM Expo Anna Mei Johnson and Mary Martin Booker explain their project at the Shades Cahaba STEM Expo. × 2 of 24 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shades Cahaba STEM Expo Mary Caroline Acevedo presents her project to a Shades Cahaba STEM Expo judge. × 3 of 24 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shades Cahaba STEM Expo Shades Cahaba STEM Expo Projects. × 4 of 24 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shades Cahaba STEM Expo Shades Cahaba students present their projects at the STEM Expo. × 5 of 24 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shades Cahaba STEM Expo Eric Davidson participates in the Shades Cahaba STEM Expo. × 6 of 24 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shades Cahaba STEM Expo Anna An explains her fingerprint research. × 7 of 24 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shades Cahaba STEM Expo Emerson Buck explains her research on the relative germ levels of human hands versus dog mouths. × 8 of 24 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shades Cahaba STEM Expo Shades Cahaba STEM Expo participants talk to judges on March 9. × 9 of 24 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shades Cahaba STEM Expo Margaret Keith at the Shades Cahaba STEM Expo. × 10 of 24 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shades Cahaba STEM Expo Shades Cahaba STEM Expo projects. × 11 of 24 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shades Cahaba STEM Expo A judge talks to a Shades Cahaba STEM Expo participant. × 12 of 24 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shades Cahaba STEM Expo Shades Cahaba STEM Expo projects. × 13 of 24 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shades Cahaba STEM Expo Shades Cahaba STEM Expo participants talk to judges. × 14 of 24 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shades Cahaba STEM Expo Dorian Sanchez explains his research at the Shades Cahaba STEM Expo. × 15 of 24 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shades Cahaba STEM Expo Foster Laird and Cole Johnson discuss their Shades Cahaba STEM Expo research. × 16 of 24 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shades Cahaba STEM Expo Fifth graders show a judge their research at the Shades Cahaba STEM Expo. × 17 of 24 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shades Cahaba STEM Expo Fourth graders Emma and Kaylie discuss their research on bubble gum. × 18 of 24 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shades Cahaba STEM Expo Mariyah Ahmed and Emma Brooke Levering talk about their Shades Cahaba STEM Expo research project. × 19 of 24 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shades Cahaba STEM Expo Shades Cahaba STEM Expo Projects. × 20 of 24 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shades Cahaba STEM Expo Shades Cahaba STEM Expo projects. × 21 of 24 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shades Cahaba STEM Expo Shades Cahaba STEM Expo projects. × 22 of 24 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shades Cahaba STEM Expo Shades Cahaba STEM Expo projects × 23 of 24 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shades Cahaba STEM Expo Fourth graders Cali and Amelia show their Shades Cahaba STEM Expo project. × 24 of 24 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shades Cahaba STEM Expo Jacob Hill explains his research on Nick Saban and Bear Bryant. Prev Next

Two hundred budding scientists presented their experiments and results at today's STEM Expo at Shades Cahaba Elementary.

The STEM Expo, previously called "I Wonder Why?" was a collection of independent research projects by K-5 students, based on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education standards. The projects that students presented covered a wide variety of topics.

Some of the research, which students presented to judges on March 9, was more scientific, such as studying high and low air pressure, plant growth, salamander eggs and the science behind gymnastic movements. Other projects were a little more lighthearted, such as which brand of bubble gum creates the biggest bubble, or studying Pokemon video games.

Fourth grader Anna An did her research project on whether fingerprints are similar in members of the same family. With her mom's help, Anna even contacted relatives in China, who mailed her photos of their fingerprints to compare. Anna said she did discover that fingerprints have similarities due to genetics, and she enjoyed learning about them.

Fellow fourth grader Dorian Sanchez studied the effect of high and low air pressure on aircraft and how planes take in and expel air. Though Shades Cahaba has held similar expos in the past, he said it was his first time to participate.

"I was just too nervous to do it in third and second [grade] and kindergarten," Dorian said. "But in fourth grade I learned so much that I could just do it."

Dorian said he hopes to participate again next year.

The judges awarded 129 gold ribbons and 61 silver ribbons to outstanding projects, based on students' use of the scientific method, creation of a results report and their ability to explain their project to a judge.

Parents will be able to view the expo projects at Parent Night tonight, and the rest of the Shades Cahaba student body will visit the expo from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, March 10.