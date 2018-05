× Expand OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Safia Dahhan, a student at Shades Cahaba Elementary, won first place for grades 3-5 out of all the Jefferson County entries for a juried art show at Homewood Public Library.

During Youth Art Month, Safia won first place in the YAM contest at Shades Cahaba for 4th grade for her display of Fortnite, a popular video game, made with yams.

Her art was put on display for viewing and sale at the library.

Submitted by Shawn Barakat.