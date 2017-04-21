Shades Cahaba Elementary shows support for teacher battling cancer

× 1 of 18 Expand Erica Techo × 2 of 18 Expand Erica Techo × 3 of 18 Expand Erica Techo × 4 of 18 Expand Erica Techo × 5 of 18 Expand Erica Techo × 6 of 18 Expand Erica Techo × 7 of 18 Expand Erica Techo × 8 of 18 Expand Erica Techo × 9 of 18 Expand Erica Techo × 10 of 18 Expand Erica Techo × 11 of 18 Expand Erica Techo × 12 of 18 Expand Erica Techo × 13 of 18 Expand Erica Techo × 14 of 18 Expand Erica Techo × 15 of 18 Expand Erica Techo × 16 of 18 Expand Erica Techo × 17 of 18 Expand Erica Techo × 18 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Prev Next

A sea of pink flowed out of the doors of Shades Cahaba Elementary this morning. In support of one of their own, students and teachers alike wore pink to show their support of fourth grade teacher Stefanie Fort, who is battling cancer.

Fort’s parents first found a mass in her breast when she was 5, and she had a mastectomy at 17, according to her Facebook page chronicling her journey, Stefanie Fort: Fighting with Faith. Another mass was found in late 2016, and doctors determined it was breast cancer again. She has been undergoing treatment for the past several months.

Students wore “Fort’s Fighters” T-shirts or other pink pieces of clothing and held up signs with encouraging phrases such as “We love you Mrs. Fort,” “Keep fighting” or “Fight against cancer together.” The event also served as a precursor to tonight’s city-wide Relay for Life event, which starts at 4 p.m. in Homewood Central Park.

Everyone gathered in front of the school’s entrance, circling the flagpole, and waited for Fort to arrive with her husband, Lou Fort, and her brother-in-law Felix Fort. Once she got out of the car, students from her class ran up to embrace her and chants of “You can do it,” “Go Mrs. Fort” and “Boo cancer” started.

“Cancer is something that affects people all around the world and people close to our hearts,” said one teacher, who was helping lead the assembly.

Four students from Fort’s classroom also said a few words about what they liked about their teacher. They noted her kindness, her dedication to helping students and other qualities that they said make her great.

DeShaundra Johnson also announced that money raised by the Shades Cahaba Relay for Life team would go directly to Fort. The school raised around $6,500.

The event was a surprise for Fort, culminated with students taking a walk around the school, with Fort's class leading the way.

Lou Fort said their son gave him a time that he had to have Stefanie Fort at the school for the celebration.

“It’s very exciting, touching,” he said. “Just a lot of love and compassion.”

Throughout the event, there was hardly a dry eye among Shades Cahaba faculty members.

“I think it just shows the power of this community,” said Principal John Lowry, who added that the event shows students the power they have to give back.

“We talk a lot about community in Homewood,” he said. “It’s great to talk about, [but] it’s wonderful when you get to experience and be a part of it.”

Assistant Principal for Instruction Wendy Story said she hopes the event sent a message of love and support to Fort.

“We’re her family, and we’re here to support her 100 percent,” Story said.