Shades Cahaba class creates winning McWane exhibit

Jenny Phillips’ third grade class at Shades Cahaba Elementary School won first place in the Celebrate Science competition at McWane Science Center. They competed with other 3rd-5th grade classes throughout the state to design an exhibit prototype. The students worked together this school year to create a real prototype that could sit alongside McWane’s collection of engaging, hands-on exhibits.

The class designed the Hubble Space Telescope and won $1,500 for their classroom. 

May 2018

