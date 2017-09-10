Homewood schools closed due to Hurricane Irma state of emergency

Homewood City Schools will be closed Monday, Sept. 11 due to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey's declared state of emergency over Hurricane Irma.

The school system will be monitoring weather Tuesday as well, according to a release from Homewood City Schools.

In a press conference Sunday afternoon, Ivey urged all Alabamians, but especially those in the direct path of the storm to be prepared.

“Please be sure that you take this storm seriously,” she said.

Ivey said the state is ready for Irma, and that she has activated the National Guard and directed the opening of at least four emergency management control centers in the eastern half of the state.

“This is an all hands on deck event,” she said.

Ivey said President Donald Trump had called her twice Sunday, assuring her that the full force of federal agencies was ready to engage in Alabama as well.

Additionally, Ivey said Alabama stands ready to help those in Florida hit with the full force of Irma, and the state will send resources to those areas as Florida officials see useful.

John De Block of the National Weather Service said at the press conference that most of Alabama will experience regular thunderstorm conditions, but that there is a high likelihood that Irma will move into at least part of the state as a tropical storm before weakening as it moves northwest.

Over the 24-36 hours between Monday and Wednesday, De Block said that those in manufactured or mobile homes in the path of Irma might consider moving to a more sturdy place of shelter, as he and other forecasters are increasingly concerned about the impact of falling trees on structures.

De Block also said that because of the chance of torrential rainfall, drivers should as always avoid driving into standing water.

Those considering travel to other parts of the state should check algotraffic.com for traffic information and conditions.

Jefferson and Shelby County Schools, along with many other metro Birmingham schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, according to an email from Public Relations and Community Education Supervisor Cindy Warner. All Shelby County Schools offices will also be closed.

To stay up to date on the storm, go to weather.gov/bmx.