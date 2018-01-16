Schools closed again due to expected icy conditions

× Expand File Photo

Homewood students will have a second day off this week, as Homewood City Schools announced that school is cancelled for Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Extra-curricular activities are cancelled as well.

A cold front bringing snow and ice traveled across the state on Tuesday, and sub-freezing temperatures are expected to stay through the night and most of Wednesday. Though there was only a small amount of snow, it was able to accumulate on roads and the National Weather Service warned that roads are likely to be icy and dangerous on Wednesday.

Homewood City Schools will share further details about school closings on its website and via email.