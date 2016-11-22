Rotary donates dictionaries to system’s 3rd-graders

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools. Rotarians, from left: Michael Johnson, Damien Veazey, Glenn Ellis, Lawrence Corley and Mary Wimberley.

The Homewood Rotary Club recently delivered donated dictionaries to every third-grader in Homewood City Schools.

Rotary members visited classrooms to distribute the dictionaries on behalf of the Rotary Club. They encouraged the students to write their names in their dictionaries to show ownership and emphasized that the dictionaries are the students’ personal possessions.

Students are free to take dictionaries home or keep them at school.

– Submitted by Homewood City Schools.