Red Ribbon Week held in Homewood

× Expand The Homewood High School Peer Helpers conducted a skit for the elementary students at each school. The skit was based on Disney characters eating diner and having conversations that dealt with bullying, being a good friend, importance of being honest, loving yourself just the way you are, and not being pressured to use alcohol to fit in.

Each year, Homewood students celebrate Red Ribbon Week with drug awareness activities and lessons. The community also shows their commitment to a healthy, drug-free life by displaying Red Ribbons and sponsoring community level awareness programs. The Safe and Healthy Homewood Coalition contributed to these efforts

Red Ribbon Week was celebrated Oct. 23-31. Every school had its own individual programs, but the HHS Peer Helpers visited the elementary schools and middle school to share lessons and skits on the importance of making healthy choices. A parent education program was also held.

Submitted by Homewood City Schools.