× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows. Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School eighth-grader J.T. Weisberg, right, won the school spelling bee. Sixth-grader Victoria Moller, left, was this year’s runner-up.

The competition, which included 14 students in grades 2-8, was broadcast on WOLS, a schoolwide internal television network. J.T. represented OLS in the Homewood district spelling bee, where he placed second in the competition.

– Submitted by Homewood City Schools.