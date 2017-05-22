Dino Day provides enormous fun for OLS students

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School. Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School second-grader Abby Smith happily poses for a picture with the dinosaur and the dinosaur mask she created for Dino Day.

What would it take to create a unique model of a dinosaur? If you ask the second-grade students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School, they would be happy to show you! As a part of these students’ science curriculum, they had the opportunity to create their own dinosaur and have some prehistoric fun during a special Dino Day.

The eventful day was designed to help the students learn about dinosaurs and fossils in a creative and entertaining way. Each student made a dinosaur model at home from a variety of items such as recycled materials, paper, clothes and clay.

Wearing their hand-painted dinosaur T-shirts and a special papier-mache dinosaur mask they previously made in art class, they held a Dino Day parade to show off their creations to everyone in the school.

During the day, teachers and parent volunteers helped the children with several prehistoric educational activities. Each student gave an individual PowerPoint presentation about the dinosaur that he or she had researched. They also took part in activities that included skeleton construction, crafting imprints, fossil cleanings, polishing amber, dinosaur arts and crafts and more.

– Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.