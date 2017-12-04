Study of the saints celebrated with special day

× Expand The fourth-grade students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School celebrated All Saints Day and a month-long research project about the saints during the month of November. Pictured here are the students with Our Lady Sorrows Associate Pastor Wilfred Emeh.

Fourth grade students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS) recently honored All Saints Day with a special celebration. Earlier in the month, the students participated in a school-wide Mass and dressed in saintly costumes to commemorate the day.

The Mass included a Litany of Saints procession, where the students wore their saintly clothing and carried symbols of the saints. During the liturgy, they prayed special prayers and sang songs. Creative handmade papier-mâché statues made by the children beautifully aligned the base of the altar.

Prior to the saintly day, the students worked on a project that included the research of the saint they represented. As a part of the month-long curriculum, they learned about the lives of their saints using oral, written, creative and research skills. Their final project included an individual PowerPoint presentation, a written essay and a hand drawn picture.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.