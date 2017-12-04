Study of the saints celebrated with special day

by

Fourth grade students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS) recently honored All Saints Day with a special celebration. Earlier in the month, the students participated in a school-wide Mass and dressed in saintly costumes to commemorate the day.

The Mass included a Litany of Saints procession, where the students wore their saintly clothing and carried symbols of the saints. During the liturgy, they prayed special prayers and sang songs. Creative handmade papier-mâché statues made by the children beautifully aligned the base of the altar. 

Prior to the saintly day, the students worked on a project that included the research of the saint they represented. As a part of the month-long curriculum, they learned about the lives of their saints using oral, written, creative and research skills. Their final project included an individual PowerPoint presentation, a written essay and a hand drawn picture.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.

Tags

by

Nov2017

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View Past Issues