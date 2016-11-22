Students recognized by national program

Some distinguished students at Our Lady of Sorrows School qualified for the renowned Duke University Talent Identification Program. 

These seventh-graders attained a qualifying score at the 95th percentile or above on a national grade-level assessment to attain the honor. They now have the opportunity to benefit academically through special resources, which can help them reach their full potential.

– Submitted by Mary Pugh.

