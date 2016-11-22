Students recognized by national program

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Pugh. Front row, from left: Millie Yerkes, Ruby Thornton, Jack Michaels and Jack Carlisle. Back row: Abigail Pugh, Kathryn Stuart Smith, Madison Le, Ashley Lindsay and Blake Mize.

Some distinguished students at Our Lady of Sorrows School qualified for the renowned Duke University Talent Identification Program.

These seventh-graders attained a qualifying score at the 95th percentile or above on a national grade-level assessment to attain the honor. They now have the opportunity to benefit academically through special resources, which can help them reach their full potential.

– Submitted by Mary Pugh.