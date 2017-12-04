Students honor parents with Appreciation Breakfast

Many students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS) recently honored their parents by attending a special Parent Appreciation breakfast with them. The PTO provided the continental breakfast to school families as they enjoyed their time together. This year, the PTO also sold OLS Spirit Store items at the event, which was held in the OLS Parish Hall.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School

