Students honor American soldiers and veterans

Students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School remember American Soldiers and Veterans in a unique way with a special Liturgy, and a symbolic "Remembrance Table."

A student liturgy was recently held by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School in honor of American soldiers and veterans. The mass included special songs, prayers and a symbolic “Remembrance Table” to honor them and their families.

Students placed items with distinguished meaning on the small round table to represent the sacrifices that American soldiers have made for their country. Guest priest and pastor of Saint Elias Maronite Church Chorbishop Richard Saad celebrated the school-wide mass with the students. Veterans, members of OLS Boy Scout Troop 237, the American Heritage Girls and the Girl Scouts were recognized following the liturgy.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.