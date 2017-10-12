Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School students selected as peer helpers

by

Peer Helpers have been chosen at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School for the new school year. A number of eighth grade students were selected based on their grade point average, teacher recommendations, their answers to questionnaires and individual interviews.

These students act as ambassadors for the school and have a variety of responsibilities throughout the year, including helping to host special school events, in addition to assisting fellow students with reading, writing skills, math facts and art projects. They also help teachers tutor younger students, as well as decorating bulletin boards and working in the library.

-Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.

Tags

by

View the full October issue

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View Past Issues