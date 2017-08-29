OLS teachers enjoy inspirational start to new year

× Expand Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School. The teachers at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School enjoyed an inspirational retreat the week before school started, and a special PTO luncheon in their honor to begin the new school year.

When the new school year begins, most teachers typically prepare lesson plans and classrooms for the upcoming year. At Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS), the educators took their preparation one step further. The teachers set time away from their busy schedules to spiritually develop themselves for a successful year. They participated in an inspirational religious retreat held on the school campus. This year, the theme for the retreat was entitled “Learn, Serve, Lead, Succeed.”

The day began with OLS Pastor Monsignor Martin Muller celebrating the liturgy with the teachers. The event continued with prayer, group discussions, team building activities and adoration within the day. Associate Pastors Father Wilfred Emeh and Father Balta Pentareddy also attended and provided motivating insight for them. The retreat gave everyone a time to relax, reconnect with coworkers and draw closer to God.

In addition, on the first day of school, the teachers and staff enjoyed a special back to school luncheon hosted by the PTO. With Chinese favors and decorations, the teachers enjoyed delicious Chinese cuisine and a variety of desserts. The annual event presents the opportunity each year for the staff to sit back and enjoy each other’s company on a day that can be busy. With these enriching events, everyone is looking forward to an uplifting year.

