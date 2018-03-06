OLS students perform in talent show

Students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS) had fun playing, performing, singing, dancing and acting during their school’s annual talent show.

Seventh grader Jack Burke led the evening as emcee with the assistance of eighth graders Maggie Banks and Emma Hughey and fourth grade teacher Miss Mary Helen Sciro. Concessions were provided by the seventh grade class.

Families, friends, teachers and classmates entered the event by donating $2 or a canned good to the Catholic Center of Concern, a faith-based organization that helps those less fortunate in the Birmingham area.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.