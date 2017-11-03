OLS students participate in science and technology fundraiser

Science and technology had the students at Our Lady of Sorrows (OLS) running for the finish line for the OLS Boosterthon Fun Run. The students raised more than $32,000 to continue improving the school’s science and technology resources.

The children were encouraged to ask friends and family for pledges on a per-lap or a flat donation basis to raise dollars for the school. Each student had the chance to receive fun prizes based on the amount of money he or she raised. A variety of extra incentives were also offered to the children throughout their fundraising efforts. The event concluded with a grand finale event – the fun run.

In addition, as a part of the two-week fundraising efforts, the students participated in a special program that highlighted the Castle Quest, an English castle theme about being brave and living with character while encouraging fun, team building and fitness goals. The students learned about virtues of focus, self-awareness, respect, trustworthiness, creativity and being a life learner.