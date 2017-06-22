OLS students celebrate ‘America: The Right to Write’

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School. Retired Judge Sonny Ferguson reads a book to his granddaughter, Peyton Bradford, which she wrote and illustrated preceding the event.

What does patriotism and writing have in common? According to the students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School, it is a special event called Ultimate Author Day.

This year, the school’s annual UAD celebrated America as more than 400 OLS students experienced “America: The Right to Write” with an entire day filled with patriotic and educational activities presented by professionals and volunteers.

Throughout the school year, each OLS student in grades Wee-K3 through eighth grade enjoyed writing and illustrating their own book that was published. On UAD, they celebrated their accomplishments and learned more about various forms of language expression, while their books were on display in the school library for everyone to enjoy.

The patriotic day began with a schoolwide assembly in the Family Life Center, where the students welcomed former state Rep. Paul DeMarco as the keynote speaker.

During the assembly, DeMarco talked about the significance of being a good citizen and also expressed the importance of following rules, voting and how a leader must be a good reader and writer no matter what profession. He left them with the thought that they should always leave their school, community and country a better place than they found it.

Following DeMarco’s talk with the children, the John Carroll Catholic High School band, led by band director Chris McMillan, entertained the audience with a variety of patriotic songs. The day continued with each class participating in breakout sessions on campus.

– Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.