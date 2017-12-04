OLS holds father-daughter dance

× Expand Patrick Dent with his daughter Ava (left), and Chapel with her dad, Matthew Dent (right), take a moment to capture the fun with a photo at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School “Under the Sea” Father-Daughter Dance.

“Under the Sea” was the theme for this year’s Father-Daughter Dance at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School. Young ladies and their fathers danced throughout the evening at the OLS Church Family Life Center, complete with very creative themed decorations, delicious refreshments and photos to capture the memory. It was sponsored by the PTO.