OLS announces 2016-17 yearbook staff members

Our Lady of Sorrows School announced its new yearbook staff. These select students will provide the artistic and creative content for the school annual for 2016-17.

The responsibilities of the eighth-grade students include writing copy, editing, proofreading, shooting pictures, conducting interviews and selling advertisements. In addition, they will also promote the sale of the yearbook.

The staff was chosen based on teacher recommendations, grades and a short application. OLS teacher Andrea Dexter Smith directs the students on this year’s staff. They include Matthew Musso, Jon Ardovino, Justin Clark, Sean Montenegro and Audrey Fleming.

– Submitted by Mary Pugh.