OLS 4th grader wins spelling bee

Fourth grade student Violetta Rohr recently won the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School spelling bee. Second grader Deezil Lukima placed second in the contest.

These two students were a part of an elite group of students in grades 2-8 who previously placed first in their homeroom competition and qualified to compete for the school title. The contest was broadcast on WOLS, a school-wide internal television network. With her school title, Violetta represented OLS in the Homewood District Spelling Bee, where she placed third.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.