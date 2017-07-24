NJHS inductees honored at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School. National Junior Honor Society inductees.

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS) recently announced its 2017 National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) inductees. This year 36 students were honored and joined the 20 members who were inducted last year.

The inductees are Makayla Armstrong, MaryGlynn Barlow, Justin Clark, John Murray Hallman, Kameron McKinney, Scout Moellering, Frances O’Hare, Jaylen Porterfield, Nicholas Sellers, Analee Smith, JonMykel Wormley, Lauren Aday, Maggie Banks, Jackson Carlisle, Ann Louise Chamoun, Nicholas Elliott, Caroline Golab, Kathleen Hand, Isabella Huynh, Will Ireland, Kasey James, Bradley Jordan, Christopher LaRussa, Madison Le, Ashley Lindsay, Max McGwin, Blake Mize, Hali Mooney, Luke Perrucci, Abigail Pugh, Morgan Scott, Kathryn Stuart Smith, Ruby Thornton, Andrew Turkiewicz, Zachary Wedlund andMillie Yerkes.

Parents, teachers, fellow classmates and Principal Mary Jane Dorn welcomed the inductees in a special ceremony held in OLS Church. The students were chosen based on the five ideals of the organization that were earned through their academics, activities and their teachers’ recommendations. The criteria included scholarship, leadership, service, character and citizenship.

NJHS is one of the highest honors that can be awarded to a student in seventh and eighth grade. The society brings the endeavors of an exceptional student to the attention of parents, teachers, peers and the community. Thousands of chapters across the nation strive to give practical meaning to its goals.

A reception was held in the Family Life Center for the inductees, and their parents following the event.

– Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.