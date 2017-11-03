New Montessori school opens in Homewood

× 1 of 2 Expand A student at Montessori Kids Universe explores his classroom and toys on his first day of school. × 2 of 2 Expand Montessori Kids Universe recently opened in Homewood on Brookwood Medical Center Drive. Prev Next

Montessori Kids Universe recently opened in Homewood at 2041 Brookwood Medical Center Drive. The school offers classes from six-week-old infants to children up to age five.

The Montessori style of teaching focuses on creating an environment that supports students in learning and encourages their passions and interests. It focuses on social and emotional skills as well as the typical educational skills.

Enrichment programs outside the classroom include gardening, music, cooking, yoga and introduction to Spanish.

Montessori Kids Universe also offers DaVinci Kids art and science curriculum, and the school is state-licensed. Staff members are certified in CPR and first aid.

Visit montessorikidshomewood.com to learn more about the school. Call 848-2714 to schedule a tour.

Submitted by Montessori Kids Universe.