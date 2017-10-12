New class officers elected at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School

× Expand Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Schools. Pictured here are (front row from left to right) President Christopher LaRussa, 8GRepresentative Ann Louise Chamoun Vice President Ruby Thornton; (back row from left to right) Chaplain Jack Carlisle, 8W Representative Millie Yerke; and Secretary/Treasurer Andrew Turkiewicz.

Class officers for the new school year have been elected by the eighth grade class at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School. The responsibilities for these students comprise various school-wide activities, including bringing new and creative ideas to school leaders, helping with Catholic Schools Week, leading school prayer at special events and other class leadership opportunities throughout the year.