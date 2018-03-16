McKnight wins OLS Geography Bee

× Expand Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Miles McKnight placed first in the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School’s Geography Bee. He also qualified for the state competition that will take place in April.

Eighth grader Miles McKnight won the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS) geography bee. This year’s runner up is sixth grader Anna Grace Fuller. The school challenge included fourth through eighth grade students. Ten students competed by participating in an oral test about various worldly geographic subjects.

McKnight, as well as other school-level winners across Alabama and the U.S., recently took a written geography test to try to qualify for their state competition. He placed as one of the top 100 students in the state of Alabama and went to the state competition at Samford University in April.

