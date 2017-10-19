John Carroll students win national, regional mathematics competitions

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School. John Carroll Catholic High School students, front row from left: Reagan Harris and Nicholas Messina; back row: Jake Willett, Steven Tang, Benjamin Gerace and Mike Li.

John Carroll Catholic High School sophomore Mike Li won first place in the Catholic Math League national and regional competitions for the algebra 2 division. In addition, freshman Steven Tang placed second in the geometry national contest and won first place in the regionals.

As a part of the Catholic Math League national competition, John Carroll students competed in the Honors Algebra 1, Honors Geometry and Honors Algebra 2 divisions, which included a series of math contests. The top three student scores in a specific subject made up the school’s team score.

The geometry students placed third in their region and eighth in the nation. The geometry team scorers were Steven Tang, Nicholas Messina and Jake Willett.

The algebra 2 team also won third place in the regional division and ranked 10th nationally. The algebra 2 team scorers were Mike Li, Benjamin Gerace and Reagan Harris.

The Catholic Math League is a mathematical tool that is used by Catholic schools throughout the country. The competition is designed to help students in the development of their mathematical skills. The math contests are offered at each grade level starting at third grade through Advanced Math. There were four timed contests for each level at 30-minute intervals.

Steven Tang was also recognized in another national competition. Because of his performance on the Mathematical Association of America's annual math contest, Steven received an invitation to participate in the American Invitational Mathematics Competition.

