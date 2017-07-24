John Carroll honors International Thespian Society’s newest members

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School. The 2017 John Carroll Catholic High School International Thespian Society members with drama director Joey Plaia.

A formal Thespian induction ceremony was held by John Carroll Catholic High School in May to honor new inductees and other deserving drama students into the International Thespian Society Troupe 5069.

The event was held in the school auditorium and led by Drama Director Joey Plaia.

A more casual award ceremony was also presented to recognize students in specific categories who were elected by their peers. A reception for the drama students and their families followed the event.

The International Thespian Society is a prestigious organization of theatre professionals from all over the country. The society honors students in theatre as a performer or technician beginning at a high school level. Once a student is inducted, he or she becomes a member of the International Thespian Society for life. They are distinguished through a point system based on their involvement in the arts.

Congratulations to the following John Carroll students who have received International Thespian Society honors based on the required level of points earned during their high school career:

► International Honor Thespian: Thomas Hart, Reed McLean

► National Honor Thespian: Anna Richardson, Kimberly Martin, Bailey Glasgow

► Honor Thespian: Halle Bakir, Victoria O’Neal, Pierce Pruet, Olivia Eubanks, David Huner, Liam Melville, CJ Romano, Luis Jimenez, Maygan Dempsey

Congratulations to these John Carroll students who were the new inductees into the Thespian Society: Luis Jimenez, Maygan Dempsey, Gabe Wickersham, Andrew Williams, Alex Drummond, Jennifer Gutierrez, Halle Bakir, Marybeth Grundhoefer, Catherine Ladner, Brandy Mendez, Richard Richardson, Maela Banks, Andrew Wix, Emma Waits, Amelia Pugh and Avery Martin.

– Submitted by John Carroll Catholic High School.