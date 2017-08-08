John Carroll’s Reed McLean attends Alabama Governor's School

Reed McLean of Hoover, a John Carroll Catholic High School senior, was selected to attend the 2017 Alabama Governor's School (AGS) at Samford University this summer. She was among 89 rising seniors, from 24 counties and 56 high schools in Alabama, who were individually chosen for the two-week honors program.

McLean and the other selected students were nominated by their school based on academic ability, leadership qualities, creativity and community service. The selection was based on teacher and guidance counselor recommendations and written essays.

Along with the other participants, McLean was assigned two classes based on her preferences and requests. She was able to experience a filmography class and a film studies class. In the filmography course the students wrote, videotaped, edited and produced a video about AGS.

In addition to the endeavor, McLean had the opportunity to participate in a Skype call with Christopher Weed, a freelance editor at Walt Disney Productions, where she was able to view his work and listen to editing advice about creating videos. Classes were taught by Samford faculty and other professionals from the community.

Some of McLean’s outstanding accomplishments at John Carroll and in the community include: First Honors Student, Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, National Spanish Society, Tri-M Honor Society, International Honor Thespian and the John Carroll Choir Department Most Outstanding Junior Award. She is also very active in John Carroll’s Student Ambassador program, Marian Sodality Religious Organization and its choir and theater programs. She is involved in the Red Mountain Theatre Company and works for Amy Murphy Studios, where she is also a vocal student.

-Submitted by John Carroll Catholic School