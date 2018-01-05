Holiday program portrayed by OLS students

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

The students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School gave an inspirational Advent/Christmas program to celebrate the holiday season. The children provided a live Nativity and a living Advent wreath as a part of a moving presentation. Students in grades K-8 dressed in costumes while sharing the importance of Christmas with parents, grandparents and friends who attended the event in the gym.

Throughout the program, the students performed a variety of entertaining Christmas songs. The event included the “lighting” of the living Advent wreath with a child representing each candle to show the world’s anticipation of the birth of Jesus. In addition, a few select students acted out a live Nativity scene portraying Mary, Joseph, angels, shepherds, wise men and barnyard animals.

All of the students in each grade wore specific biblical related attire. The kindergartners dressed as angels with halos; first-grade students held handmade animal masks to represent the animals that surrounded Jesus; the second-graders represented the stars; the third-graders appeared as additional angels; the fourth-grade girls portrayed the townspeople; the fourth-grade boys came in shepherds’ attire; the fifth-grade girls’ clothing appeared like that of Mary; and the fifth-grade boys dressed as Joseph. The sixth, seventh and eighth-grade students dressed as more townspeople. The meaningful event was a wonderful way to begin the holidays for everyone involved!

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.