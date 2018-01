× Expand Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School. Pictured from left to right: 7th graders Colin Robinette, Catherine Agena, Natalie Harris and Hannah O’Laire.

The sixth and seventh grade students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School helped Toys for Tots as a part of a special Christmas service project. This was one of the many service projects that the school participated in to help others during the holiday season.

