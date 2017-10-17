Creative Montessori School hosts Gandpals’ Breakfast

Creative Montessori School (CMS) students welcomed visitors to the school on Sept. 12 for a Grandpals’ Breakfast. Despite inclement weather leading up the event, the school hosted more than 125 grandparents and special guests in observance of Grandparents Day.

“Grandpals” were treated to breakfast in the rotunda and a visit to the classrooms. Older students served as docents, greeting guests and ushering them through the school. To add a special touch, the sixth grade students built and painted a custom backdrop for unique photo opportunities.

Everyone enjoyed this memorable day and look forward to hosting again next year.

-Submitted by Creative Montessori School.