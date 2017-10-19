Council recognizes Cavalette dance team

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School. The John Carroll Middle School Dance Team with Birmingham City Council member Jay Roberson, back row center, who presented the award at a recent meeting.

The John Carroll Middle School Dance Team received acclaimed recognition by the Birmingham City Council for its 2017 Universal Dance Association (UDA) National Dance Team championship. At a recent Birmingham City Council meeting, the team received a “City of Birmingham Congratulatory Resolution,” and each member accepted an “Outstanding Citizens” medal that signified exceptional achievement that brings notoriety to the city and its citizens.

This dance team won first place in the junior high hip-hop category at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando in January. The middle school dance team also earned this same title in 2014 and it has been nationally ranked in the top five every year since. John Carroll is the only school that holds a UDA national title in the state of Alabama.

In addition to the national title this year, these girls also won the 2017 UDA Alabama Dance Team championship in hip-hop and jazz categories and took home the best costume award for their hip-hop routine at the state competition, which was held at Spain Park High School earlier this year. John Carroll’s junior varsity and varsity dance teams also took home top honors this year in the national and statewide competitions.

All of the John Carroll Catholic Cavalette dance coaches are Cavalette alumni: Lori Tombrello, head dance coach and varsity coach; Katie Bradford, junior varsity; Devin Kilgore, middle school and varsity co-choreographer/assistant for competition season; Allie David, varsity and junior varsity assistant coach; and Sabrina Waldheim, middle school assistant coach.

– Submitted by John Carroll Catholic High School.