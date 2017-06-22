CMS students plant apple tree on Arbor Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Creative Montessori School. CMS students during their Arbor Day apple tree planting.

Students at Creative Montessori School held an Arbor Day celebration April 28.

With new construction happening on campus over the past year, elementary students noticed that some trees they loved had to be removed.

One of the school parents, Ahana Vedre, donated a new apple tree for the elementary students to plant in the school garden.

Vedre’s love of gardening is infectious. “Kids who take care of nature and their environment develop patience, kindness and unconditional love while taking care of the tender seedlings, and this is what we need in our communities today more than ever,” Vedre said.

Kids spent the afternoon digging, planting and watering the new tree, eating apples and painting a new sign for the garden. The apple tree joins more than 25 new trees planted since the school’s renovation.

– Submitted by Creative Montessori School.