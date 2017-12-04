CMS holds winter clothing drive for local shelters

Creative Montessori School (CMS) preschool students held a winter clothing drive to benefit local shelters. The clothing drive ran for two weeks and totaled over a hundred items of winter clothing.

Items donated included hats, scarves, gloves, shoes, sweaters and coats for adults and children. Donations were solicited by the children from family members. Red Class students (ages 3-5) organized the clothing drive efforts. The students were excited to see the donations grow and to sort through them at the end of the drive.

Submitted by Creative Montessori School.