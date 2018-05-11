Civil rights figures come to life in OLS “Living Wax Museum”

Martin Luther King, Jr., Thurgood Marshall, Rosa Parks and Sarah and Addie May Collins were only a few of the many historical civil rights figures represented in a “Living Wax Museum” by the sixth-grade class at Our Lady of Sorrows (OLS) Catholic School.

The students personified important figures that made a difference during the civil rights movement. The event was the conclusion of a social studies project that educated the students about the importance of the movement.

As a part of their preparation, the children researched, wrote and individually portrayed a person in individual presentations to parents, teachers and fellow students who attended the virtual museum. They used visual aids and their new knowledge to teach others what role their figure played during this time period.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.