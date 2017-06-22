Best-selling author visits OLS

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School. Author Raymond Arroyo poses with students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.

Internationally known award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author Raymond Arroyo visited the students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School to talk about his children’s book series, “Will Wilder.”

The students thoroughly enjoyed the in-depth discussion with him about his latest book, “Will Wilder: The Staff of Wonders.”

In the weeks leading up to his visit, students in grades five through eight read his new book and took quizzes on its content as a part of their reading curriculum.

During his discussion with the children, Arroyo described to them about how he came up with his story ideas and how he became an author. He took the time to autograph more than 100 books for the students and posed for several photos with them.

Arroyo is the founding news director, managing editor and lead anchor of EWTN News. He has also appeared as a guest on national news affiliates Fox News, ABC, NBC, CNN and others. In addition, he has been published in Newsweek, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Times, The Financial Times and The National Catholic Register.

– Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.