Back to school fun for OLS students

× Expand Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School. Kindergartener Mary Jewell DiChiara meets her new teacher, Ms. Cindy Westbrook, during the OLS School “Meet the Teacher Day,” which was held the day before school started.

As the lazy days of summer came to an end, the events leading up to the first day of school were fun and exciting for the students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School. Many events were planned by the administration and the PTO to provide a warm welcome to all student families.

A couple of days before the new school year began, the PTO held a “Bounce Back to School” extravaganza. The event took place in the gym with inflatables, games and food. It also provided an opportunity for fellowship – the children were happy to get reacquainted with their schoolmates, and their parents enjoyed each other’s company after the summer break.

To help everyone prepare for the first day of school, the families were invited by the administration the day before classes began to “Meet the Teacher.” During this important time, the 8th grade Peer Helpers, or ambassadors, assisted those with questions and directed them to classrooms. The junior high students also had the opportunity to set up their lockers for the upcoming year.

On the first day of school, the children were welcomed with a large banner provided by the PTO that proudly displayed their school’s name and colors. Moms and dads eagerly waited in line to capture their child’s picture in front of the display to mark the occasion. While posing, the students had creative “back to school” signs and silly accessories provided by the PTO.

To finalize the morning, the PTO also provided some comfort to the kindergarten parents with “Coffee and Kleenex.” The PTO officers gave moral support for those who were leaving their little ones for the day.

