A ‘Big’ surprise guest visits OLS School

The students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS) were recently surprised by a very big visitor. The University of Alabama mascot, Big Al, made a special appearance at school on “Claim Your Colors” spirit day.

A prideful Bama family, who won the “Claim Your Colors” spirit day prize during the school’s benefit auction last school year, exercised the privilege to show their team spirit by inviting the beloved mascot. Big Al roamed the halls and visited classrooms in his usual Roll Tide fashion, bringing smiles to the children. Many students wore red and white in honor of the spirit day and greeted the morning carpool line with the Alabama fight song before Big Al’s visit.

The “Claim Your Colors Spirit Day” is offered each year as an auction item at the OLS PTO Benefit Night. This school year’s event will be held on Feb. 24, 2018. The event proceeds support the school in achieving its initiatives.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.

Nov2017

