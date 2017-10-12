OLS school announces new yearbook staff

The Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS) yearbook staff was recently selected for the 2017-2018 school year, after a careful review of teacher recommendations, student grade point averages and a detailed application. These eighth grade students will provide artistic and creative content for the school annual this year with the responsibilities of conducting interviews, writing copy, editing, proofreading, shooting pictures and selling advertisements. They will also oversee promoting the sale of the yearbook.

Congratulations to the following 2017-2018 yearbook staff: (front row) Will Ireland, Sam Bowie, Luke Perrucci; (back row) Jack Michaels, Stephen Plourde, Ashley Lindsay, Madison Le and Kathleen Hand.

-Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.